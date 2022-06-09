The ultrafancy Lumen8 Rooftop Social lounge opened June 1 at 402 S. Tejon St., on the eighth floor of the new dual-branded Marriott SpringHill Suites and Element. At a sneak peek before the opening day, we were invited to meet the leadership and sample some of the food and drink options. Chris Starkus is the food and beverage director and Daniel Bartlett is the executive chef.
Starkus brings an impressive culinary background to the new concept and is the driving force behind the food and cocktail offerings at the swanky lounge. Bartlett has worked locally at several eateries as well as a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago.
“As a farmer and beekeeper, I want to keep our menu focused on locally owned food producers,” Starkus said. “Sustainability is top of mind for me. As a restaurant we want to feel independent and local.”
He named a few Colorado businesses being used, including Microvora (mushrooms and microgreens), Rock River Ranches and Haystack Mountain goat cheese. The cocktail menu features several Colorado distilleries, wineries and craft brewers.
Many of the dishes sampled were truly stunning. One particular dessert that stood out featured honeycomb Starkus had harvested from his personal hives.
“Goat cheese is rolled in charred vegetable ash so it looks like a black truffle,” he said.
“Then the plate is brushed with our house-made chile jam, then a wedge of honeycomb is added.”
It was an amazing-looking presentation with a delicious pop of sweet and spice from the chile jam, which complemented the tangy goat cheese perfectly.
Hours are 3 to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays, and 3 to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-822-2889, facebook.com/lumen8 rooftopsocial.
New coffee shop
Caitlin Elizabeth Couch has opened The Enchanted Barista, at 207 W. Rockrimmon Blvd., (formerly Boz Marketplace and Café).
She is using local Spanish Peak Roasters to cover the coffee drink bases such as drip, Americano, latte, cappuccino and caramel macchiato. There are teas and sodas available. The small menu includes croissant sandwiches, cakes, cinnamon rolls and other pastries from The Sourdough Boulangerie, which is also a local business. Hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Details: 719-999-5345, facebook.com/faebae719.
Barbecue season
Summertime and barbecue season are in full swing. Here are a couple of ways to get into the action:
• Denver BBQ Festival at Empower Field at Mile High, 1701 Bryant St., Denver, 5 to 9 p.m. June 17, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 18 and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. June 19. There will be pitmasters from Denver, Kansas City, Texas, St. Louis and New York. Admission is free by registering at tinyurl.com/2p8f37mk. You can purchase barbecue from pitmasters, see cooking demonstrations,and enjoy games and live music. VIP lounge passes are $109 per two tickets for all-you-can-eat barbecue, complimentary cocktails, beer and soft drinks. Tickets at tinyurl.com/2p933rnc.
• Free BBQ at Ace Hardware, 1225 N. Circle Drive, noon to 2 p.m. Saturday. Chad Belding, who has a part on “The Fowl Life,” on The Outdoor Channel, will be cooking his American Almond Beef product on Traeger grills, and Dickies BBQ will be doing raffles and giveaways.