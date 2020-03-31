Eric Stewart, who owns Boz Catering, 6628 Delmonico Drive, with his mom, Sandy Ballantine, has opened Boz Café and Marketplace, 207 E. Delmonico Drive, which is an extension of the catering business.
Like all food establishments, it's open for takeout only. You’ll find choices of ready-to-heat meals from $27 to $35, sandwiches for $10 and salads with homemade dressing for $12. Pastries and drinks are available too. Visit facebook.com/BozCatering/?ref=br_rs to see the menu.
After April 11, Steward will change the menu weekly on Tuesdays. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: Call 599-8109 or email bozcatering@gmail.com to place order.