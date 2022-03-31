If you’re a green chile fanatic, you’re going to love this new kid on the block: The Stone’s Sports Grill and Bar, 5853 Palmer Park Blvd. It was the home of Sarges’ Grill, then became Slinger’s Smokehouse.
Todd Duplantis, a native of Tucumcari, N.M., purchased Slingers on Dec. 31. He is not a newbie to the restaurant industry.
“I’ve got more than 30 years in restaurants,” he said. “My parents owned restaurants, which I worked in since I was 13.”
He owns three eateries in Tucumcari: Cornerstone’s First Edition Pizza & Subs, Kick on 66 and Pow Wow Restaurant & Lounge. He plans to make weekly stops in Colorado Springs at his new eatery. For him, it’s the Tucumcari green and red chiles that have put him on the culinary map in New Mexico, which he hopes will also happen in the Springs.
“I have a farmer who supplies all the chiles we use in the restaurants,” he said. “I like them because they have great flavor, good spice level without melting the wax in your ears, and they are meaty.”
His menu features appetizers, salads, sandwiches, a couple of pastas, burgers and unique pizzas. A few of Duplantis creations that caught my eye were the chile relleno pizza, enchilada pizza and jalapeno-popper pizza.
“I wanted to show the flavors of these dishes on a pizza crust,” he said. “Most of my pizzas do not have marinara sauce.”
We couldn’t imagine what a chile relleno pizza would taste like.
“It’s our best seller at Cornerstone’s,” he said. “And The Stone Deluxe is a new burger I created for this location.”
So we went with both of the recommendations and they did not disappoint. Those green chiles stand out on both but most prominently on the pizza. They are butterflied and spread over a bed of mozzarella cheese on the crust, then topped with cheddar, batter and crushed tortillas. It was amazingly tasty and the zesty green chiles were some of the best I’ve tasted.
If you go, be forewarned: The signage for Slinger’s Smokehouse was still up when I went March 21.
“I’m waiting for a city permit to put up the sign,” Duplantis said. “It will have a panel that lists the entertainment featured through the week. I should be getting the permit soon.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 719-424-7664, tinyurl.com/msss2t36
Kitchen space for rent
Need a commercial kitchen to prepare food for a food truck or other food-related business? Check out The Link Commissary, 6620-B Delmonico Drive, a woman-owned business by Bri Naylor, co-owner of Solsage Food Truck, and Holly Hand, owner of Cowgirl Kettle Corn Colorado Springs, who also operates a food truck.
“We both have experience renting space in commercial kitchens and when this space came available, we decided it would be great for us to have our own kitchen and be able to rent some of it to other food truck owners,” Naylor said.
They have done a major refresh of what was formerly Mamma Pearl’s Cajun Kitchen, Troy Mediterranean and Meka’s Kitchen.
Equipment has been repaired, new appliances added, and work tables and storage space upgraded. To book tours, call 719-301-9401; email thelinkcommissary@gmail.com; or visit thelinkcommissary.com.
Culinary scholarships
Les Dames d’Escoffier International Colorado Chapter are accepting applications for its 2022 scholarship program. There will be three $1,000 scholarships and one $2,000 scholarship sponsored by Culinary Creative. The scholarships will be awarded to qualified female students with a focus in food-related industry studies at a trade school, technical school, college or university. The scholarships are for fall 2022. Visit lesdamescolorado.org/scholarship.
Passport dinner
Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., continues its wine dinner series with Passport to Veneto, which will benefit All Breed Rescue, April 12 at 6 p.m. For $79 (plus tax and tip), you get a five-course dinner paired with wine. Call Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beers and Spirits for tickets, 719-475-9700.
