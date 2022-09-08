Seven’s Gate, A Cerberus Taproom, 77 S. Seventh St., is a bike-themed, dog-friendly taproom with 20 craft beer taps, half of which are Cerberus beers. The remaining 10 beers are from a rotating guest list of craft breweries from around the state, country and world.
Why the name?
“As Cerberus is the three-headed dog that guarded the gates of hell in Greek and Roman mythology, we decided to include gate in the name due to its proximity of Cerberus,” said Jerry Morris, an owner of Cerberus as well as this new space.
“We were able to add a new address during the approval process for construction, and our fortuitous location lent itself to 77 S. 7th St., hence the Seven’s part of the name.”
Seven’s Gate is at the back of the Colorado Springs Bike Shop in what used to be the mechanic’s area of the business. It’s directly across the street, to the east of Cerberus Brewing Co. The new taproom is serving as a waiting area for the busy brewery customers who can have a drink while their dining table is being made ready. It’s also a spot to display and sell Cerberus merchandise and canned beer for takeout.
“It allows us to have a separate area for catering for large parties,” Morris said. “And we think it will be a fun neighborhood hangout for bike enthusiasts.”
No food is prepared at Seven’s Gate. Instead, Nathan Van Horn, the new executive chef at Cerberus, who formerly was at the Famous Steakhouse since 2006, is creating a takeout menu.
“Once we have that menu dialed in, we will be renovating some of the space off of the main kitchen (at Cerberus) for a dedicated area specifically for takeout with a totally different take on the food offerings,” Morris said.
The bike shop has been on that site since 1973, and there was a terrific amount of bike parts in the basement that Morris used to make some of the fixtures in the taproom, such as lighting fixtures made from bicycle wheel spokes.
“I’m currently working on more decorations using bike parts,” Morris said. “It’s definitely a work in progress.”
In the meantime, check out the taphouse beers, Kendall-Jackson wine, various spirits and cocktails. Hours are 4 to 11 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, 4 to midnight Saturdays, and 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays.
Visit cerberusbrewingco.com/sevens- gate-taproom.
Pierogis and booze
Dominka Mills and Zachery Short, married couple and owners of Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen, 4657 Centennial Blvd., will have a grand reopening Saturday to celebrate the upgrades to the eatery, new menu items and getting a liquor license.
“The Mike Boyle Restaurant Show” will be broadcasting live from the restaurant 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Boyle’s popular Lunch Box will be offered 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. For $9.95, you get an assortment of seven pierogis and a choice of cucumber or potato salad. You can dine in or take out.
Mika’s Pierogi Kitchen’s regular hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. (lunch) and 4:30 to 8 p.m. (dinner) Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-465-1426, mikaspierogikitchen.com.
Smoke signals
Bri Nayler and Nick Yatsko, owners of Solsage Food Truck, are excited to be making sausages with award-winning Laughing Lab beer from Bristol Brewing Co., which they are serving at the Bristol’s Beer + Spark BBQ food truck in front of the brewery at 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
“We’ve created custom spicy Italian sausages and brats exclusively for their food truck,” said Naylor. “Man Cave Meat Co. made the partnership a reality, and they are cooking and smoking our sausages to perfection.”
Bristol’s Beer + Spark BBQ hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Details: 719-633-2555, bristolbrewing.com.
Shuttered
Crave Real Burgers, 7465 N. Academy Blvd., has closed, but the Castle Rock location, 3982 Limelight Ave., is rocking on.
“The last year and a half, the people count has been down at the Springs store,” Jeff Richards, who is the owner with his wife, Jeryn.
They opened the burger spot in 2011. “There have been so many new eateries opening, we were not being profitable. It was a business decision.”
On the other hand, the Castle Rock location has remained profitable and made sense for the couple to put their energy there. They are not new to the ups and downs of the restaurant industry. They owned the popular upscale dining destination in Castle Rock, The Old Stone Church, 210 Third St., for many years.
“I can’t remember exactly, but it was 24 to 25 years,” Jeff said. “We closed it in 2017 and focused on our burger concept.”
