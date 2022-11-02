Bunzy’s & Booze, 1919 E. Boulder St., is the place to hit up for a zesty Midwestern sandwich, stone-baked pizzas and cookies. It’s the inspiration of owner Nicole Martinez, with Debbie Downing preparing the food. Both women are not new to the restaurant industry. Martinez was part of the Nourish Organic Juice venture a few years ago and Downing was an owner of Gotta Love It Kitchen, where she sold her popular stuffed sandwiches back in the day.
Originally, they operated the new business from a food truck. It’s the bunzys that put them on the culinary map selling their signature dough pockets at Switchbacks soccer games. A bunzy is a stuffed sandwich that starts with a homemade yeast dough that is stuffed with a hearty gourmet filling. They are similar to a Bierock, which are popular in Kansas and Nebraska. Downing has a fun lineup of filled sandwiches, from green chile chicken to a vegan Philly steak.
“It was the vegan community who supported us with the food truck at Switchback games,” said Martinez. “That made a big difference in the success of our business. As a matter of fact, much of our menu can be made vegan.”
In March they expanded the operation to a brick and mortar with the addition of a full bar and they added a nod to booze in the eatery name. The restaurant’s pizzas are offered with a combination of toppings and a “build-your-own” option. Taco Tuesday and Sunday Brunch are available. Happy hour is every day from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with live music and open mic nights during the week. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details: 719-203-5522, facebook.com/bunzysandbooze.
New sandwich chain
Snarf’s Sandwiches, a Boulder-based chain, has opened at 7495 N. Academy Blvd. They serve oven-toasted sandwiches on a choice of white, wheat or gluten-free breads, soups and salads and are known for their signature giardiniera peppers, which can be purchased in jars. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Details: 719-358-700, facebook.com/snarfs sandwichesacademy
Viking dinner
Ready to take the plunge and savor a plate of lutefisk? Sons of Norway Lodge has your back. The annual lutefisk and meatball dinner will be at Viking Hall, 1045 Ford St. There will be two settings: 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Nov. 12. The menu is lutefisk with butter/cream sauce, meatballs and gravy, steamed potatoes, vegetables, cranberry sauce, lefse (soft Norwegian flatbread) and coffee. Seating will be limited. A Scandinavian Butikken (gift market) will be available for holiday shopping. Products for sale include lefse (six rounds per package) $10, lutefisk (1 pound) $15, herring $12 and lingonberries $8. Dine-in or takeout dinner tickets: members $22, nonmembers $25 (16 and up), student (10-15) $10 and free for children under 10.
Visit sonsofnorwaycs.com.
Deals for veterans
Here are some specials for the military in our community on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.
• Red Lobster — Offers veterans, active-duty and reservists a free Walt’s Favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in or takeout 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valid military ID or proof of service required to redeem offer.
• Starbucks — Will offer a free, tall (12-ounce) hot brewed or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.
• BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.
• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.
• Cicis Pizza — Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet. Dine-in only and it does not include a drink.
• Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.
• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers — Veterans and active military personnel receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.
• Golden Corral — Is hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.
• Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.
