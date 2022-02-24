Joe Campana continues to grow his family of food and beverage concepts. His newest bar, Shrunken Head Tiki Bar, 114 N. Tejon St., opens Tuesday. The main entrance is a door between Oskar Blues Grill & Brew and Bell Brothers Brewing entrances. There’s an elevator or stairs to take you to the subterranean Polynesian-themed lounge. Think Trader Vic’s reincarnated with thatched roofs, swaths of bamboo and wooden carvings.

The vocal point of the new bar is a bubbling fountain with a fog machine that sets the scene for getting into a lost island state of mind. The center bar has swings for seating and a whimsical light game Campana dreamed up to keep you entertained if you run low on visual stimulus.

“This has been something I’ve wanted to do for a long time,” he said. “There’s not a tiki bar in the Springs. I’m not really going to be doing food here. There’s no kitchen. Maybe some sandwiches, boards and snacks.”

Campana’s business partner is Audriana Crane for this project. His other outlets include: Bonny and Read, B&R Sushi, The Rabbit Hole, two SuperNovas, Shame and Regret, Cork and Cask, Westside Cantina and Stir Coffee & Cocktails. Hours for the tiki bar are 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. daily. Visit facebook.com/shrunkenheadtikibar

Around the world with food

The American Culinary Federation Pikes Peak chapter will host its Culinary Passport event at Skills Academy, 4435 N. Chestnut St., 5:30 p.m. April 23.

For $50, you get to sample foods from more than 12 local chefs who will prepare cuisines from Spain, Colombia, Italy, Jamaica, Chile, Sweden, Greece and Romania. Local beer and wine, sweet bites and Solar Roast Coffee tastes will be available. Tickets at pikespeakchefs.com.

Trivelli’s Hoagies coming home

Steve Trivelli, owner of Trivelli’s Hoagies, 6827 Space Village Ave., is opening a second sandwich shop.

“It’s in the original location, which is attached to Murph’s Tavern at 2729 N. Nevada Ave.,” he said. “This tiny place is where mom and dad started the hoagie shop more than 45 years ago. It was latterly falling in on itself. Lance (Martinez) came to me about taking the space when he bought Murph’s and started renovating the bar. It seemed like the right thing to do. We’re very excited to have the opportunity to be back in the Old North end neighborhood.”

It’s going to take time to get the kitchen and space operational. It will be strictly a take-out place. Visit facebook.com/TrivellisHoagiesCO to follow the progress.

In the meantime, continue to enjoy Trivelli’s excellent hoagies, made with Amoroso’s bread from Philadelphia at his shop on Space Village Avenue. Details: (719) 471-7733, trivelliscoloradosprings.com.

