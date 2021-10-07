Colorado Springs food hall adds a pizza concept

Pies on Tejon is the newest restaurant addition at Tejon Eatery, 19 N. Tejon St.
Although pies were not on the initial list of concepts to be housed in the food hall and motorcycle museum, “We had a pizza oven and decided to go with it,” said Dylan Montanio, executive chef overseeing the food outlets.
You’ll find the new spot on the second floor in the kiosk formerly occupied by 5 Star BBQ.
“We moved the smoker downstairs and put it in the deli,” said Phil Duhon, general manager for the eateries. “There was room in the deli kiosk for it, and the smoke is really enticing.”
Rebbeca Pohorelow is the pizzaiolo shaping the dough into 12-inch personal pizzas.
“I’ve had about eight years’ experience making pizza at places in other cities,” she said.
The build-your-own-pizza with sauce starts at $8. Select from a large selection of veggies ($1 each), choice of meats ($2 each) and extra cheese ($1.50 each). There are eight specialty pizzas ranging in price from $12 to $15 on the menu.
I tried the spicy pepperoni ($14) with spicy red sauce, a generous load of pepperoni, chopped pickled cherry peppers and topped with mozzarella. It was ready in 10 minutes, beautifully baked with crispy crust and a delicious, chewy ring of puffy dough circling the outside of the pie. Pohorelow knows what she’s doing to achieve pie perfection.
“It’s the best pizza I’ve had in 18 years and it’s by far the best I’ve had in town here,” Duhon said of the pies Pohorelow is serving.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. Details: 653-3271, tejoneatery.com.
Celebrate fall harvest
Food to Power will host its seventh Harvest Celebration at Hillside Gardens, 917 E. Moreno Ave., 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 17. For $50 you can enjoy food and drinks from local farms, restaurants, breweries and wineries. Food to Power is a nonprofit organization that offers a No Cost Grocery program for those in need of food and other community educational programs. Visit foodtopowerco.org.
Barbecue store expansion
There’s a second location for stocking up on barbecue equipment from Colorado BBQ Outfitters at 1660 S. Circle Drive. The first store is at 5921 N. Academy Blvd. The stores specialize in wood pellet grills and carry everything you need for outdoor cooking. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays. 719bbq.com.
Wild things from France
Carlos Echeandia, owner of Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., gets French black truffles all year but only gets the prized French white truffles from Oct. 15 until the last week of December. Hurry in to enjoy these seasonal treats. His half-price bottles of wine have been so popular he will continue to offer them every day through December 2022. Details: 471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.
New food truck hours
Lush F2F (farm-to-fork) food truck will be at The Garden, 401 S. Nevada Ave., 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, noon to midnight Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 10 p.m. Sundays. Edward Salazar, executive chef, serves fresh local fare made from scratch. He caters and does personal chef jobs. Details: 209-0353, lushf2f.com.
Contact the writer: 636-0271