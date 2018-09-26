Meet Cristal Breitbeil, the new owner of The Pop coffee kiosk, 1802 Dominion Way.
“Our family-owned business will be run with the help of my sisters, nieces, nephews and my husband,” Breitbeil said. “We’re going to change up the meaning of the name of the shop to put emphasis on pop culture instead of sodas.”
They’ll look for some new names for coffee drinks to play up the pop culture theme, using beans from Australia’s Vittoria Coffee and the local Story Coffee Co.
“Pumpkin spice latte made with pumpkin puree and marshmallow fluff is back,” she said. “I’m launching homemade mini muffins around Oct. 1.”
She’s making delicious, large, frosted sugar cookies with the previous owner’s recipe. Breitbeil and her crew will be at the Holiday Chocolate Festival on Dec. 9, selling cookies and offering samples of soda drinks. Kiosk hours are 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 7:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 433-5995, facebook.com/ThePopColorado.
Vegan expansion
Dusty Hernandez, owner of Santana’s Vegan Grill, has been so successful with the city’s first drive-through vegan eatery that he’s moved to a bigger location at 3220 Austin Bluffs Parkway. While the eatery now has ample dining space inside, there’s still a drive-up window to pick up your plant-based goodies.
“My (former) drive-up restaurant was (about) as big as my walk-in refrigerator here,” he said .
With a bigger kitchen, he’s expanded the menu and hired a couple of line cooks to speed order deliveries. He suggested his new steak and cheese sandwich ($6.99), which was a tasty combination of crispy fried soy-based “steak” topped with melted Daiya vegan mozzarella and served between a soft hamburger bun smeared with vegan Hampton Creek mayo. It was completely satisfying and tasty.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays. Details: 271-9113, facebook.com/santanasvegangrill.
Broadmoor Farms harvest
Max Robbins, chef de cuisine at The Broadmoor’s Penrose Room, will take over the kitchen in Natural Epicurean to prepare a five-course menu using foods from the fall harvest at the resort’s farm and other Front Range operations. For $78, you get the dinner, which starts with a sparkling wine toast and canapes, at 6 p.m. Oct. 7. Wine, beer and cocktails cost extra. Details: 577-5733 (reservations), broadmoor.com/dining/fall-harvest.
‘KRDO Table Talk’
Guests on the “KRDO Table Talk” radio show on 105.5 FM, 1240 AM and 92.5 FM at 1 p.m. Saturday:
• Blandine Brutel, owner of The French Kitchen, 4771 N. Academy Blvd., is joined by Anne Doan, Asian food chef, to talk about the 4-in-1 Culinary Center composed of a cooking school, boutique, cafe and bakery. They will detail the Beaujolais Nouveau wine dinners at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 14 and 17;, pop-up crepe deals and new Asian-intense classes, and a new wine expert. Details: 528-6295, tfkcc.com.
• Bleys and Lynn Kueck, owners of The Cheese People, talk about the artisanal cheeses they market from small farms and co-ops throughout Wisconsin and their careers as cheese mongers. They sell their cheese collection at area farmers markets. Details: 822-1435, thecheesepeople.com.
• Author Celia Brooks talks about her new “SuperVeg” cookbook, with more than 100 recipes celebrating the power of her chosen 25 healthiest vegetables. The London-based author, who grew up in Colorado Springs, has written nine cookbooks and operates a food tour business, Gastrotours, in London. Visit celiabrooks.com.
• Miguel Garza, sommelier and owner of Vinum Populi Wine Bar and Restaurant, 6165 Barnes Road, talks about his new eatery and the unique vending-machine-like wine service. He operated several high-profile restaurants in Los Angeles. The restaurant for 21 and older is open 4 to 10 p.m. daily.
Details: 418-3114, facebook.com/pg/vinumpopuli.