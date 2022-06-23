Peng and Ted Jones have rebranded their Asian Cookery to The Kopi Den-An Asian Cookery & Tiam.
“In Malaysian, ‘Kopi’ means coffee and ‘Tiam’ means shop,” Ted explained. “We will have drip coffee, espressos and lattes on the menu. While much of our food menu will remain the same for the time being, we will be adding some Southeast Asian treats to the menu when we reopen: Mango Pudding, Roti Canai (roti bread with curry), Cendol (Malaysian boba dessert), Kaya Toast, Kuih (Malaysian dessert) and some other items.”
The husband and wife have more than doubled the dining space at the café where Peng, a Malaysian-born Cantonese, is the chef. She has been the owner of Asian Cookery since 1989, is a member of the International Association of Culinary Professionals and is a Certified Culinary Professional. She cooks Asian foods including Chinese, Malaysian, Thai, Vietnamese and Indian. Untile five years ago, she operated her culinary school and catering from home.
“In 2017, we decided to bring the authentic street food dishes of Malaysia, Singapore and Southeast Asia to Colorado Springs, and we opened the Asian Cookery cafe in the North Academy Boulevard space,” Ted said.
“The business has grown and, prior to the pandemic, we decided to lease the space next door. However, with the shutdown, we held off our plans for the coffee house and shop.”
Hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. Details: 6760 N. Academy Blvd., 719-465-2988, facebook.com/asiancookery.
New look for winery tasting room
The Sweet Elephant Vino Colorado Winery, 2502 W. Colorado Ave., has refreshed its tasting room to resemble the appearance of a rustic countryside villa in Italy. The menu has been updated as well, with pastries prepared by a new pastry chef and charcuterie boards, salads and sandwiches. Espresso drinks and a selection of wines also are offered. Look for a new winery facility to open in Falcon. Details: 719-635-1555,sweetelephant.co.
Burgers to support troops
Bubba’s 33, 5807 Constitution Ave., is offering the Patriot Burger through July 4.
“It’s our special burger for promotion only,” general manager Robert Auw said. “A dollar from every Patriot Burger sold will be donated to Homes For Our Troops.”
Homes For Our Troops is a nonprofit that builds and donates specially adapted homes for post-9/11 veterans.
The sandwich has a barbecue burger, a hand-battered onion ring, barbecue sauce, sharp cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayonnaise. You also can register to win a free burger every week for a year during the promotion. Hours are 11 a.m. to midnight Mondays through Saturdays and 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays. Details: 719-576-1223, facebook.com/B33ColoradoSpringsCO.
Pizza Saturdays
Shawn Saunders, owner of The Sourdough Boulangerie, 6453 Omaha Blvd., is offering Sourdough Pizza Saturdays 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is a take-and-bake option. Cost is $16 for a 12-inch pie and $28 for a 16-inch one. These are flat-rate prices, which means there is no charge for toppings. Sauce choices include basil pesto, cilantro pesto, herb pesto and tomato, and cheese choices include provolone and mozzarella blend, cheddar, cotija, parmesan, queso fresco, ricotta and vegan cheese. There are more than 24 veggie choices and 11 meat choices.
Pre-ordering is available for pizzas; however, do not leave a message with your pizza order.
“We don’t check the voicemail for pizza orders,” Saunders said. “Please call back if we do not pick up the call.”
In related news, Saunders has plans to open the deli side of his bakery in a month or so, where visitors will be able to pick up pizza, sandwiches, soup and salad daily.
Regular bakery hours are 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The bakery is closed Sunday. Details: 719-203-6179, thesourdoughboulangerie.com.