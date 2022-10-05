A new chef and general manager have joined the culinary management for the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo, U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum and Royal Gorge Bridge Park. Service Systems Associates provides the food staff for these venues and others in Colorado.
John Kuespert is the executive chef for the zoo and the museum, and Paul Marcely is the general manager at the Royal Gorge Bridge Park. We met them both Sept. 23 at The Winery at Holy Cross Abbey’s Harvest Fest winemaker’s dinner, held at the Royal Gorge Bridge Park. Kuespert prepared an impressive array of dishes to pair with the Abbey’s award-winning wines. There were nine tasting stations scattered around the visitor center at the park. All the dishes were beautifully presented and tasted as delicious are they looked. Stay tuned for what promises to be more of Kuespert’s amazing food to be served at all three locations for special events.
Pioneer coffee roaster
Glenn Powell, owner of Barista Espresso and Specialty Roasting, 625 W. Colorado Ave., celebrated 30 years in the coffee-roasting business. He actually has been involved in the industry in Colorado Springs more years than that.
“My first interest in coffee was in 1978 when I was working for a company unloading coffee from trucks,” he said. “There were literally only two espresso machines in Colorado Springs. I started, with some partners, making espresso machines. But my passion was roasting coffee, and April 1, 1992, I opened Barista.”
He compares coffee roasting to being a chef.
“Coffee is no different than being a chef. Get a really good-tasting roast, and it’s a recipe you want to keep consistent. Stop tweaking it,” he said. “People are getting more educated about the complexity of coffee. Look at wine. People have more sophisticated palates. The same is true for coffee drinkers. They are becoming more purist, with coffees from a single bean from a single country. No blends.”
Even with the challenges of the past several years, his business has continued to grow.
“The craziest part for us is that we are going to have our best year ever in sales,” he said. “We have been adding a lot of new accounts, but our margins aren’t the way they used to be. Cost of products, shipping freight, labor — everything is up. We have really worked on trying not to raise pricing too much. But I can’t complain — we’re very blessed to have stayed in business for 30 years.”
The roastery is not a coffee shop but is open to buy beans Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to noon. Details: 719- 578-1185, barista colorado.com.
Top Chef Latino
Hispanic Top Chef takes place at CSU-Spur Denver, a research and educational center, 4817 National Western Drive, Denver, Oct. 15 from noon to 5:30 p.m. Six chefs from across the U.S. will compete for the title, including two from Colorado Springs: Roberto Reyes, executive chef at Milagros Cocina Mexicana, and Mario E. Viguié Perez, chef de cuisine at The Broadmoor.
The judges include Pablo Aya, once the executive chef of Master Chef Mexico; Manny Barella, James Beard Award nominee, 5280 Editor’s Choice Top of the Town Chef for 2022 and executive chef at Denver’s Bellota, which is located at the Source Hotel; and Dana Rodriguez, James Beard Award nominee and Denver-based restaurant owner/executive chef.
Cost is $65 to enjoy the competition with food tastings from other Hispanic Top Chefs along with wine, mezcal and tequila tastings. VIP tickets are $125, which includes a special meet-and-greet with some of the chefs on the roof overlooking the Denver skyline with some special tapas and cocktails. There will also be a silent auction to benefit the Hispanic Restaurant Association. Visit tinyurl.com/ykhru2kp.
Sugar up
Choctoberfest at Arapahoe County Fairgrounds Event Center, 25690 E. Quincy Ave., Aurora, is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday. There you will find thousands of chocolates and sweets to sample. Dozens of regional and national vendors will have their goods for purchase, too. There will be free face painting, pumpkin bowling, photo booth, a live polka band, bounce house, stage events and contests.
Admission to Choctoberfest is $10 (taste tickets sold separately, $10 for 12 tickets). Kids age 12 and younger are admitted free. A limited number of VIP packages are available for $50, which include exclusive chocolates, early entry and line-skipping. Tickets may be purchased in advance or at the door. (VIP enter at 10:30 a.m.) Parking is free. Details and tickets at cochocolatefests.com.
Taste of Italy
Pizzeria Rustica, 2527 W. Colorado Ave., is gearing up for the Passport to Italy wine dinner series. For $79 (plus tax and tip), you get a five-course dinner paired with Italian wines, 6 p.m. Oct. 18. The event benefits Happy Cats Haven. Reservations required at Coaltrain Fine Wine, Craft Beer and Spirits, 719-475-9700.
Mystery dinner series
The Brown Palace Hotel & Spa, 321 17th St., Denver, is getting ready for the spooky season with “Dark and Stormy Murder” at The Brown Palace dinner series. The interactive theater mystery is presented by Adams Mystery Playhouse during service of a three-course meal, Saturday-Oct. 15 and Oct. 21-30, 6:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets are $140 per person, $1,000 for table of eight and $600 for the Murder Mystery Dinner Room Package, which includes dinner for two, overnight accommodations and complimentary valet parking. Visit tinyurl.com/msj2c4rb.
