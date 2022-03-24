The impressive winning streak continues for Carlos Echeandia.
Echeandia, who with his wife owns Carlos’ Bistro, 1025 S. 21st St., has gotten two more Zagat awards for 2022. The organization has ranked the bistro as Best Restaurant in the U.S. for three consecutive years and Best Restaurant in Colorado from 2011-2022.
“Every time something like this award or positive comment about us happens, I feel like we have gotten a present from God,” he said. “It’s such a blessing.”
Hours are 4:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays. Details: 719-471-2905, carlosbistrocos.com.