Jimmy John's is trending on Twitter, and it's not because of the Chicken Sandwich Wars or its free house contest.
The hashtag #BoycottJimmyJohns was trending Friday with calls for a boycott of the sandwich restaurant, after a photo of the company's founder Jimmy John Liautaud with an elephant he killed resurfaced.
The photo itself is old and has frequently made the rounds on Twitter. On Friday, Brother Nature, who has a Twitter following of 2.3 million, retweeted an April 19 tweet and wrote "We boycotting Jimmy Johns."