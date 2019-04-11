041119-go-tabletalk2.jpg
Lyn Ettinger-Harwell, formerly with Seeds Community Café, is developing a breakfast menu for the Border Burger Bar in Manitou Springs.

 COURTESY PHOTO
Border Burger Bar in Manitou Springs is moving to a much bigger site with an inviting patio at 934 Manitou Ave. A second Border Burger Bar has opened at 4703 N. Academy Blvd.

Lyn Ettinger-Harwell, formerly of Seeds Community Café, is developing a breakfast menu to be offered daily starting Monday at the Manitou location. Expect to see Southern flavors from his time in Texas and Louisiana, such as shrimp and grits and fried chicken on French toast.

Details: 685-3287 (Manitou Springs), 434-2352 (N. Academy Blvd.), borderburgerbar.com.

