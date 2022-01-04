Bobby Couch, owner of award-winning The Green Line Grill in Colorado Springs, is nearly finished with an expansion of his restaurant in the space adjoining his current spot — formerly Zodiac Venue.

“I’ve painted and made the space look like this place,” he said of the tiny place from which he now operates at 230 1/2 Pueblo Ave. “There’s more seating space. I’m just waiting for the liquor license. I will be adding barbecue dishes to the menu.”

Additionally, he is opening a second Green Line Grill. He has taken a lease on a space in the Delmonico Square shopping center, which is a few doors from his daughter Caitlin Elizabeth Couch's soon-to-open coffee shop.

“That place is taking much longer to even get started,” he said. “I’m waiting for the city to approve building plans. It’s probably a few months out.”

His downtown place has new hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Details: 719-964-1461, greenlinegrill.com.