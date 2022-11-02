Colorado Springs gets cafe serving comfort food and booze

Here are some specials for the military in our community on Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, unless otherwise noted.

• Red Lobster — Offers veterans, active-duty and reservists a free Walt’s Favorite shrimp, fries and coleslaw for dine-in or takeout 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Valid military ID or proof of service required to redeem offer.

• Starbucks — Will offer a free, tall (12-ounce) hot brewed or iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

• BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse — Current and former military members receive a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

• Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

• Cicis Pizza — Active and retired military personnel get a free adult buffet. Dine-in only and it does not include a drink.

• Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake in-store or online.

• Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers — Veterans and active military personnel receive a free Freddy’s Original Double with Cheese combo meal card that can be redeemed through Nov. 30.

• Golden Corral — Is hosting a Military Appreciation Night on Nov. 14 from 5 p.m. to close. This includes a free “thank you” meal when dining in.

• Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.

