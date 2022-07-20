From vegetable udon noodles to Szechuan pork, everyone's idea of Chinese comfort food is accounted for in these favorite local restaurants.
According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 Chinese restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy Chinese dishes lands on the list:
7. New China Kitchen 2: 4795 Barnes Road Unit H
6. Lucky Dragon Chinese Restaurant: 402 West Fillmore Street
5. Ivy's Chinese: 11550 Ridgeline Drive #120
4. Jasmine Cafe: 6064 Stetson Hills Boulevard
3. China Village: 203 North Union Boulevard
2. Shangri-La: 8850 North Union Boulevard
Reader comments:
"By far my favorite Chinese food. Ask for the egg fu yung. Comfort food at its best!"
"Food is great and so are the drinks!"
"Great new restaurant in my neighborhood."
1. Coal Mine Dragon: 1720 West Uintah Street
Reader comments:
"The best Chinese food in town, the staff here is the best!"
"We order at least once every month. Their food is always tasty and their consistency on point."
"The BEST Chinese food in Colorado Springs!!"