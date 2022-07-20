From vegetable udon noodles to Szechuan pork, everyone's idea of Chinese comfort food is accounted for in these favorite local restaurants.

According to votes by Gazette readers for the Best of the Springs magazine, these top 7 Chinese restaurants are unrivaled in overall taste, service, and quality. Check out where your favorite place to enjoy Chinese dishes lands on the list:

7. New China Kitchen 2: 4795 Barnes Road Unit H

6. Lucky Dragon Chinese Restaurant: 402 West Fillmore Street

5. Ivy's Chinese: 11550 Ridgeline Drive #120

Ivy's Chinese Restaurant Thursday February 27, 2014. Photo by Jeff Kearney

4. Jasmine Cafe: 6064 Stetson Hills Boulevard

Imade Robyana, left, and Xiuzhen Xu show a dinner portion of Jasmine Cafe's orange chicken and combination noodle soup Thursday, Jan. 6, 2011. The restaurant, in the Market Place Shopping Center off Powers, also offers lunch specials ranging from $4.95 to $6.25. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock)

3. China Village: 203 North Union Boulevard

China Village is located on North Union Boulevard. Photo by Teresa Farney.

2. Shangri-La: 8850 North Union Boulevard

Shagri-La Restaurant "Chicken with Mixed Vegetables" Wednesday September 2, 2015. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Reader comments:

"By far my favorite Chinese food. Ask for the egg fu yung. Comfort food at its best!"

"Food is great and so are the drinks!"

"Great new restaurant in my neighborhood."

1. Coal Mine Dragon: 1720 West Uintah Street

Coal Mine Dragon

Coal Mine Dragon “Wonton Soup” Tuesday November 14, 2017. Photo by Jeff Kearney.

Reader comments:

"The best Chinese food in town, the staff here is the best!"

"We order at least once every month. Their food is always tasty and their consistency on point."

"The BEST Chinese food in Colorado Springs!!"

