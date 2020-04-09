It has been two weeks since Colorado Gov. Jared Polis implemented the stay-at-home order. During this time, Colorado Springs-area restaurants have found creative ways to continue to safely serve delicious food to the community. Celebrate takeout Thursday by supporting one of the numerous local eateries that will be grateful to serve you.
Some restaurants mark the floor to designate where to stand while waiting for food, allowing customers to adhere to social distancing requirements.
Here are six of the many options for takeout Thursday:
- La Baguette Cafe: Savor Parisian cafe cuisine in the comfort of your own home. Fresh baked bread, French onion soup and Le Steak Mont Blanc are a few of the reasons why this cafe has been voted Best French restaurant in The Springs. 2417 W. Colorado Ave., 577-4818, delivery via Grubhub. Pickup and to go.
- Crave Real Burgers: With over 20 gourmet burgers there's plenty of variety for your taste buds to enjoy. "Delicious, tasty, savory burgers" is how one customer described the fare at this family-owned burger restaurant. Try the handcrafted milkshakes and The Dim Sum Daffy, as seen on The Food Network. 7465 N. Academy Blvd., 264-7919, offering takeout from 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
- The Burrowing Owl: This cozy neighborhood eatery serves 100% plant-based comfort food. The messy sloppy joe, Greek sub and burrito supreme keep the locals coming back for more. You can also enjoy a cocktail to-go such as the Strawberry Fields, Adult Chocolate Milk or the Pickled Whiskers. 1791 S 8th St., 434-3864, offering takeout from 11 a.m.-8 p.m.
- Zoup! Eatery: Try one of the many tasty soups made by the people who give all medical workers and first responders a free cup of soup every Monday in April. Enjoy house-made soup in a sourdough "boule," stone-baked ciabatta sandwiches or one of the "sustainabowls." 1254 Interquest Parkway, 359-4400, order at restaurant for takeout or order online, for pick-up, delivery, catering and new curbside delivery.
- La'au's Tacos: There's something tasty for the whole family at this local taco shop. The healthy Hawaiian-inspired, build-your-own menu lets everyone customize their taco, burrito or salad. 830 N. Tejon St., 578-5228, Offering 20% off delivery (code 20TACOS) and gift cards.
- Sugarplum Cake Shoppe: And finally, treat yourself to a cupcake, cheesecake or cookie for dessert. Since opening in 2010, Sugarplum Cake Shoppe has helped the community celebrate special occasions by creating beautiful custom treats. 412 S. 8th St., 930-3343, offering all desserts and treats for takeout orders, curbside pickup and reduced fees for delivery 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
