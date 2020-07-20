Three new food establishments have opened in Colorado Springs. Here's a brief rundown of where to go and what to expect:
• Modern Market Eatery has opened a second location in the Springs at 7170 N. Academy Blvd. The Denver-based chain is known for fresh salads, grain bowls, toasted sandwiches, brick oven pizzas and hand-juiced lemonade. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Visit modernmarket.com.
• Crumbl Cookies, 5102 N. Nevada Ave. (next to Bonefish Grill), is where to find an array of large, soft cookies. Menu changes weekly with four new flavors. Warm chocolate chip and chilled frosted sugar cookies always are waiting. Have a cup of ice cream too and wash it all down with a glass of 2% milk. Hours are 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 8 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. Details: 401-0030, crumblcookies.com.
• Dozo Sushi, 1606 S. 8th St., serves artfully prepared sushi, salads, bento boxes, appetizers and entrees such as bulgogi and chicken teriyaki. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 10:00 p.m. Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays. Details: 203-5699, dozosushico.com.