On a recent weekend morning, there was an extra buzz in the air at Switchback Coffee Roasters.
It didn’t come from the coffee.
Regulars of the Colorado Springs coffee shop noticed it right away: a waffle stand. And not just any waffle stand.
Mira’s Waffles sells organic, made-to-order spelt bubble waffles, presented beautifully in a rolled up and easily portable form.
Best friends Miranda Yenne, 19, and Rebekah Forti, 21, launched the waffle cart in early July, following Yenne’s dream of learning to start a business.
And as for the decision to run the business together, Forti said, “We do everything together.”
That includes living in a house together and working together at Nightingale Bakery. The friends met two years ago through the bakery, where they’ve learned what’s important to them in a workplace.
“It’s not all about making money,” Yenne said. “It’s about quality ingredients and the energy behind the place. People can tell it’s different in that way.”
In November, kind of on a whim, she bought a waffle maker online.
“We started making waffles together and experimenting,” Yenne said. “There was no plan, really.”
She first came across bubble waffles while on a post-high school trip to Switzerland. The cute waffle carts were all over the place. Each one usually had a crowd of people in line.
She later learned the treats originated in Hong Kong in the 1950s, when shopkeepers didn’t want broken or unsold eggs to go to waste. So they mixed the eggs with a little milk and flour, and cooked the batter in molds.
The snack, called gai daan jai in Cantonese, literally means “little chicken eggs.” In recent years, the waffles with a bubble wraplike look have become a hit on social media. Recipe.com, for example, called them “Hong Kong’s most Instagram-worthy street snack.”
As Yenne contemplated different options for starting up a business, she thought the bubble waffles might be popular here, too.
She was right.
“A lot of people haven’t heard of bubble waffles before, so it’s like what’s this new thing?” Forti said. “The hype has been really great so far.”
During its first two weekends set up at Switchback, Mira’s Waffles sold out of waffles. And it drew plenty of photo ops.
“People tell us the waffles are very Instagramable,” Forti said. “We see a lot of that.”
So far, they’re keeping it simple with two flavors at a time, including options like lemon curd or strawberry and chocolate. They want to incorporate local and seasonal ingredients.
Also so far, the friends have loved running a business together.
“We’re really sisters,” Forti said. “For both of us, it’s the closest friendship we’ve ever had. Our personalities mix really well, so we knew we’d work well together.”
Her friend agrees, saying, “I couldn’t do it without you.”