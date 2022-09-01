The Loop Mexican Restaurant boasts “the world’s largest margaritas!” It’s also worth bragging about its friendly staff and sizable servings.
This established Manitou Springs eatery is popular among locals and tourists. While those huge goblets of tequila-infused beverages do attract attention, the food is nothing to scoff at either.
Chips and salsa arrived almost as soon as we were seated. I especially appreciate chips that aren’t slick and are brittle. The salsa was a little spicy, but nothing that scared our palates. We ordered the queso ($8.99) for a little more variety. Plus, we had plenty of chips — and knew we could ask for more if needed.
Creamy and piquant, the queso is a blend of pepper jack cheese with sour cream and jalapenos. This is a great way to jump-start a meal.
The Loop offers its fair share of typical Mexican food, but based on its menu it isn’t averse to straying from the standards.
The guacamole enchiladas ($14.99 use guac made in-house; I asked to make sure. The serving includes rolled corn tortillas generously filled with avocado mash and shredded cheese. The two enchiladas are smothered in green chile topped with even more guacamole and served with rice and black beans. It’s a rich and filling dish, so one of the enchiladas made its way to a to-go box.
I was especially impressed with the chimichanga ($15.99). It comes with a choice of chicken, ground or shredded beef filling.
The latter is a good choice. The meat is flavorful and, if you ask for the green chile on the side, the fried burrito maintains its crispiness.
Pollo Herron ($17.99) is something new to me and, after trying a few bites, I’m fine to move on to other chicken dishes. Bite-size pieces of sautéed chicken are covered in a sour cream-based sauce that was both rich and too salty. Soft, corn tortillas help mitigate the saltiness, but not enough. A medley of tempura vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, carrots and mushrooms, top the creamy chicken. This is served with a small green salad, rice and refried beans.
Although we didn’t order the molcajete ($22.99), I was impressed to see it on the menu. This traditional Mexican dish gets its name from the three-legged stone container in which it’s served. It looks like a mortar without its pestle. The Loop’s version is a combination of sautéed chicken, pork and steak in poblano sauce.
The Loop’s margarita offerings are impressive, from a basic house blend to variations that include different liqueurs and combinations. For example, the Italian blends Amaretto with tequila, sweet and sour mix and lime juice. Two sizes are available: 16 and 32 ounces. Depending on the size and order, prices range from $11.99 to $19.99.
Service was exceptionally friendly and attentive, even on a busy evening in the midst of tourist season. Water glasses were kept full and the staff inquiries to ensure all was well with our meal were appreciated.
The Loop
Description: Mexican cuisine
Location: 906 Manitou Ave., Manitou Springs
Contact: 1-719-685-9344; theloopatmanitou.com/
Prices: $11.99 $22.99
Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sunday through Thursday; 11 a.m.–9 p.m. Friday and Saturday
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi.
Favorite dishes: Shredded beef chimichanga
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.