Lumen8 Rooftop Social offers expansive views, but that doesn’t mean all is picture perfect.

On the eighth floor of a Marriott-branded hotel downtown at Costilla and Tejon streets, the upscale restaurant delivers sprawling panoramas to the north and east and a west-facing (mostly-covered) patio. Given the potential to enjoy the city from such a vantage point, it was surprising to initially be taken to a table with a partially blocked view — especially since it wasn’t busy.

We were eventually given better sightlines, but only after asking. I expected the tables with the vistas to be the first to be filled. Later, I observed another couple, seated in the middle of the restaurant, make a similar request.

The cityscapes, when given the opportunity to appreciate them, are impressive. The menu, on the other hand, is pedestrian. Two beef entrees vie for attention with salmon, pork chop, chicken, eggplant and two slider options. The appetizers and side choices are numerous in comparison.

We started with seared sea scallops ($18), which arrived beautifully plated with two golden-crowned scallops each topped with microgreens and a single sugar snap pea. The melt-in-your-mouth sea medallions were on a smear of parsnip puree with fresh grapefruit and orange sections on the side.

The crab cake appetizer ($22) is made with jumbo lump meat. Yet, this single serving is large only when compared with a scallop. It’s also attractively plated, but if not for the citrus gastrique (sauce), it would have been bland.

I considered having a meal consisting only of starters and sides, since none of the main courses stood out. However, our friendly, knowledgeable server said the brick chicken ($28) was her favorite and also a popular item along with the pork chop ($32).

Her description of the chicken dish made it hard to resist. Half a spatchcocked chicken is seasoned, covered with a cast iron pan and cooked on the grill, leaving it juicy with a crispy, almost brittle skin. It’s served on a bed of creamy potato puree with a hint of garlic. Pearl onions, more microgreens and peas add color. A dark-brown gravy covered part of the chicken.

The 16-ounce pork chop ($32) was less tasty and dry. The former might have been due to our request to skip the goat cheese it’s typically served with. Parsnip puree and microgreens also made an appearance. The menu indicated seasonal fruit as part of the entree. Small cubes of caramelized apples were sparse. In spite of the accoutrements on the plate, the double-bone cut of pork was an unfortunate choice.

There was a considerable wait for our entrees.

The dining room is spacious with chic and modern decor. Aside from the city scenes, the sizable bar is also eye-catching.

After our meal we wandered out to the patio, just in time to see the sun set over the mountains.

The outside vibe was relaxed, probably due to the many comfortable lounge chairs and sofas. Nevertheless, the temperature in this area was noticeably hotter than inside, which could be a deterrent.

The view, though, couldn’t be beat.

Lumen8 Rooftop Social

Description: Upscale rooftop restaurant.

Location: 402 S. Tejon St.

Contact: 1-719-822-2889; lumen8cos.com

Prices: $18 to $65,

Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. daily.

Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor dining.

Favorite dishes: Seared scallops and brick chicken.

Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available.