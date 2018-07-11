The yakitori plate with soup at Yakitori Japanese Restaurant in Colorado Springs.
The exterior sign reads Yakitori Japanese Restaurant, the employees say it’s House of Yakitori 4 and the menu states “Welcome to Yummy Yaki”; but what’s in a name?
The latter, according to an employee, is a nickname; it’s also catchier than the alternatives. Nonetheless, whatever moniker it goes by, call it good.
This simple but colorful eatery in a small strip mall on Nevada Avenue only has capacity for 49, but thanks to takeout and a steady turnaround of diners, it’s clear that it accommodates the appetites of a large number.
The choices are variations on a yakitori theme that mostly revolve around chicken. When more than two-thirds of the options feature poultry, it’s a good idea to make it part of your meal. Typically, yakitori is grilled, skewered pieces of chicken. Each order includes a small bowl of miso soup, two skewers, a mound of white rice and salad. The latter is chopped cabbage with a creamy dressing. Two onion rings accompany most dishes; the exceptions are those entrees with egg rolls.
The bite-size pieces of chicken have impressive grill marks and soy sauce marinade that is savory and slightly sweet. According to the menu, the sauce includes “a combination of secret spices.” I’d venture a guess that ginger is among them. On the plate, the yakitori sits in a small pool of the sauce, which spills over to the rice, creating a nice balance of flavors. The salad is refreshing and those onion rings rival any found in a burger joint.
The miso soup is a simple broth dotted with a few slices of green onions and thin croutons. Even on a very hot day, it is soothing.
The differences among the yakitori possibilities are subtle. For example, it’s possible to request three skewers ($7.09) rather than the usual two served at lunch, which comes with the standard sides. If you’re willing to forgo the crispy, deep-fried onion rings for the egg rolls, the price jumps only 10 cents. The rolls are full of fresh vegetables and ground beef, and are wrapped tightly so the ingredients aren’t saturated with grease. They are fried so perfectly that the skins flake apart with each bite.
Another possibility is the yakitori with battered, fried shrimp ($7.89). Not at all slick with oil, the crunchy coating on the plump, but flattened crustaceans provides another texture.
I felt we needed to try something beyond the skewered chicken, so we sampled tatsuta and gyoza ($7.49). The former are small cubes of beef coated with soy-based flour and fried. The menu indicates the meat is marinated, but it was on the dry side, especially compared with the chicken. Extra sauce on the plate would have made the meat significantly more enjoyable.
By contrast, the gyozas needed nothing else. Also known as “Japanese egg rolls,” gyozas are stuffed with ground pork and diced vegetables wrapped in a thin dough that is fried. The result looks like a cross between ravioli and tortellini.
If yakitori isn’t to your liking, you can opt for teriyaki chicken and panko chicken. The dinner menu, served from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., offers larger servings and slightly higher prices.
Service is friendly and the young man who waited on us was patient in answering our questions even though he knew others were also eager for his attention. Water glasses were kept full and empty plates were removed in a timely manner.
Each meal ends with fortune cookies.