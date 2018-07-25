Pikes Peak Market: (located at: 315 E. Pikes Peak Ave.)
CoS’Bucha at Pikes Peak Market has locally brewed kombucha on tap. Shown here is grape-ginger kombucha.
Crown Cakes’ triple berry jalapeño “cheese” cake. You can find Crown Cakes at Pikes Peak Market.
Pikes Peak Market was a notion years in the making. The doors to the locally sourced nonprofit community space opened last fall and they recently reopened around the corner to a much larger space. The market offers food, wares, entertainment and art, all under one roof. Though the market isn’t solely vegan, there are plenty of plant-sourced options for the vegetable-forward crowd.
Two vendors offer substantial meals for lunch and dinner. At Azteca Gourmet, the vegan meal ($10) includes an 8-ounce tamale, black beans and rice, salsa and a side salad. The savory corn pouches, wrapped in banana leaves, are stuffed with a variety of vegetables. I opted for a summer squash tamale; the zucchini turned the corn dough verdant and light. For a richer bite, go with the creamy butternut squash. The generous plate of Oaxaca-style Mexican fare is bright with fresh salsa and creamy avocado sauce. There’s a good chance you’ll want more than one and that’s no problem as both the vegetable and dessert tamales are available frozen ($6 or 3 for $15).
Step to the right of Azteca for a surprise at Crown Cakes. My eyes were drawn to the colorful display of sweet treats but soon I noticed menu boards boasting savory specials. The chilled tomato, carrot, leek, orange and celery soup ($5) is pureed just enough to leave a bit of texture for each bite. The clever combination of fruit and vegetables delivers the umami flavor that turns a bowl of soup into a satisfying meal. The salad starring mixed fruit with ginger and mint ($5) scores big on a summer day. The Panini ($8) is where you’ll find some leafy greens: spinach and kale, plus mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, are pressed between hot slices of bread for ooey gooey mouthfuls. Don’t leave Crown Cakes without a “cheese” cake ($4). The single-serving triple berry jalapeno jam (made by neighboring The Pickle Lady) balances out the sweet cashew-based cheese in an almond crust.
There are plant-sourced finds throughout the rest of the market too. Candy- maker Bonbon Bombardier offers a variety of vegan bites including caramels ($7), fruit gels ($5) and granola ($3.25 or $8). Cos’Bucha has locally brewed kombucha on tap ($4) with flavors such as grape-ginger, pear-cardamom and cherry lime. Find Kite Vegan Ice Cream at Crown Cakes for the natural, organic, simple-ingredient pints ($6), bars ($3) and pops ($3). Legit Gelato just added vegan chocolate sorbetto ($4.85 for one scoop) to the menu and more weekly flavors are planned. Colorado Crepe Co., which operates as a pop-up, also has vegan options.
Open Thursday through Sunday, some of your favorite vendors may not always be on site as they also appear at farmers markets and events. So if you have your heart set on a plant-based tamale or vegan ice cream, call or message to confirm that vendor’s hours. Don’t be surprised if you find new vendors making an appearance. Pikes Peak Market often hosts opportunities for new food concept pop-ups, such as all-vegan Organic Soul Project, which gives chefs a chance to try out menu ideas and to test the market.
Think of the market as both a place to pick up food and drink and as a place for experiences: tastings, art installations, music and more. And soon a beer, wine and coffee bar will open, as well as a small “grocer” featuring locally made items. Pikes Peak Market is an ever-evolving community space that celebrates community creators.