Altitude Hospitality Group has named its newest venture North Side Social.

North Side Social is the transformation of Till Kitchen, 9633 Prominent Point, into a family-friendly, open-air dining concept featuring pickleball courts, extensive bar selections, indoor and outdoor games.

The opening is 11 a.m. Feb. 14 with $2 Love Potion Shots, discounts on merchandise and giveaways all day. The first 100 people in the door receive a coupon for free beer. There will be a DJ from 8 p.m until close.

According to the website, there will be a Colorado Springs native VIP preview 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 16. Cost is $5 online or at the door and includes 20% off food and beverages all night as well as entries for giveaways. One lucky winner will get one draft beer and pizza per week for one year.

