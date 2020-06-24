One block of South Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak and Colorado avenues, will become a dining room on weekends during the summer for Downtown Dine Out.
The block will be closed to vehicular traffic 4 to 10 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays. Restaurants in this area can expand their patio seating for outdoor dining. Reservations required; walk-up reservations OK. No public seating and diners must check in with restaurant host. Bring an umbrella for inclement weather. There may not be seating indoors available.
Visit downtowncs.com/dineout for details.