Time is running out to visit the Ice Castles in Dillon.
The popular attraction in Summit County will close for the season March 9, Ice Castles announced Tuesday on its website.
The Ice Castles opened Dec. 21. Artisans grow and harvest as many as 10,000 icicles, stacking them and spraying water that freezes, acting like mortar. Cathedrals grow upwards of 30 feet, with Technicolor LED lights embedded.
Utah-based Ice Castles operated such attractions this winter in Midway, Utah; Excelsior, Minn.; Lincoln, N.H.; Lake Geneva, Wis.; and Edmonton, Alberta.
For a complete schedule, and to buy tickets in advance, go to icecastles.com/dillon. Weekend tickets for people 12 and older cost $18.95; younger people pay $14.95.