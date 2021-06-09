Country music star Dierks Bentley's Seven Peaks Music Festival is coming back to Buena Vista over Labor Day Weekend.

The lineup includes Keith Urban, the Old Crow Medicine Show and Kip Moore for the fest, which Bentley started with Live Nation in 2018. Bentley told Billboard.com that he worried about the newer festival's status after having to take a break in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But the show's going on and getting bigger and better, as Bentley wrote on Instagram: "The mountains are calling me and my favorite lineup so far to Seven Peaks this year."

Bentley had some fun announcing the dates, set for Sept. 3-5, and the lineup this week by covering songs by artists on the bill and posting those videos to Twitter.

The lineup includes a mix of mainstream country, bluegrass and ‘90s music, with artists such as Ingrid Andress, Randy Houser, Hailey Whitters and Molly Tuttle.

The '90s music category will be filled with Bentley’s parody band Hot Country Knights as well as artists Clay Walker, Mark Chesnutt and Pam Tillis.

Three-day passes, which start at $215, will go on sale on June 18. For more info, visit sevenpeaksfestival.com.