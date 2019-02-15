Seven Peaks Music Festival, which launched last summer by musician Dierks Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation in Buena Vista, will return for a second year.
The three-day event which brought Bentley and other country acts to the small mountain town last August, is slated for a comeback this Labor Day Weekend, Aug. 30-Sept. 1, Bentley and Live Nation announced Friday.
An estimated 10,000 fans from 49 states descended upon the Chaffee County town (population 2,800) last summer for the festival.
Performers have not been named for the festival’s second run, but likely will include Bentley. He performed part of last year’s music lineup, which also included country acts Miranda Lambert and Brothers Osborne, rocker Elle King, and ’90s country favorites Clint Black and Sawyer Brown.
Ticket prices have not been released. Last year, festival passes started at $215 for the three-day festival, with on-site camping and parking extra.
Bentley, 43, who has 16 No. 1 songs, including “What Was I Thinkin’?,” and “Free and Easy (Down the Road I Go),” recorded his latest album “The Mountain” in Telluride in 2017 and fell in love with the state.
“I’ve been looking for more excuses to come out here,” he told the Gazette last year.
Sign up for the festival’s newsletter at SevenPeaksFestival.com to gain access to a special pre-sale code to purchase tickets before they go on sale to the general public. Those who attended the 2018 festival will have the first chance at passes in a special “Alumni Pre-sale,” according to a press release.