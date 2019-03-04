Country stars Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will headline Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista on the Labor Day weekend.
Monday, Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation announced the three-day concert's lineup, which also is to include Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, the Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, the War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. The festival will be Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
A special lineup of '90s-inspired country music, planned for Friday, Aug. 30, will feature Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Bentley's own '90s cover band, Hot Country Knights.
The inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival — held Labor Day Weekend 2018 by Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation — drew about 10,000 fans from 49 states and countries including Australia to the Chaffee County town.
"I am so happy and grateful we get to come back to Buena Vista for the second Seven Peaks Music Festival," Bentley said in a news release. "And I know I speak for everyone that has worked so hard to make this festival a reality when I say that. Even with the huge success of the first year, no one is taking anything for granted. If anything, we are all working harder than ever to make sure this year meets and exceeds the expectations of our returning 'Peakers' and completely blow away our first-time festival goers."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 15 at sevenpeaksfestival.com. Those who attended the 2018 festival get first dibs in a special Alumni Pre-sale, which begins on Tuesday, March 12 at the website. Festival passes cost $215 — the same as last year — with VIP packages starting at $399 and camping passes (sold separately) starting at $125.
Bentley has had 16 No. 1 songs, including “Woman, Amen" and "Burning Man" from his latest album “The Mountain,” recorded in Telluride in 2017. He headlined last year’s Seven Peaks Music Festival lineup, which included Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Clint Black and Sawyer Brown.