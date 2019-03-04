Country stars Dierks Bentley and Luke Bryan will headline Seven Peaks Music Festival in Buena Vista Labor Day Weekend.
On Monday, Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation announced the three-day concert's lineup, which is also set to include Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Mitchell Tenpenny, Nitty Gritty Dirt Band, Ryan Hurd, Steep Canyon Rangers, the War and Treaty, Tenille Townes and Caylee Hammack. The festival is planned for Aug. 30-Sept. 1.
A special lineup of 90s-inspired country music, planned for Friday, Aug. 30, will include Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Diamond Rio, Deana Carter and Bentley's own 90s cover band, Hot Country Knights.
The inaugural Seven Peaks Music Festival was held Labor Day Weekend 2018 by Bentley and concert promoter Live Nation. It drew an estimated 10,000 fans from 49 states and countries including Australia to the Chaffee County town.
"I am so happy and grateful we get to come back to Buena Vista for the second Seven Peaks Music Festival," Bentley said in a release. "And I know I speak for everyone that has worked so hard to make this festival a reality when I say that. Even with the huge success of the first year, no one is taking anything for granted. If anything, we are all working harder than ever to make sure this year meets and exceeds the expectations of our returning 'Peakers' and completely blow away our first-time festival goers."
Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. MST on Friday, March 15 at sevenpeaksfestival.com. Those who attended the 2018 festival will have the first chance at passes in a special Alumni Pre-sale, which begins on Tuesday, March 12 at the website. Festival passes cost $215 — the same price as for the 2018 festival — with VIP packages starting at $399 and camping passes (sold separately from festival admission) starting at $125.
Bentley has had 16 No. 1 songs, including “Woman, Amen" and "Burning Man" from his latest album “The Mountain,” recorded in Telluride in 2017. He headlined last year’s Seven Peaks Music Festival music lineup, which included Miranda Lambert, Brothers Osborne, Elle King, Clint Black and Sawyer Brown.