Pikes Pick: Detroit-style awaits at Colorado Springs pizza restaurant

Detroit-style deep dish pizza is the thing to get at Decent Pizza Co. in the Ivywild School Marketplace.

 Teresa Farney/teresa.farney@gazette.com

Detroit-style deep dish pizza has landed at Decent Pizza Co. in the Ivywild School Marketplace, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.

Thick dough is baked in forged-steel pans originally from automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pans produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.

Click or tap here to see the full menu. Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

MORE DINING NEWS:

Former teacher serving up sweet treats at new coffee kiosk

It's more than about the crispy chicken

contact the writer: 636-0271.

Tags

Food editor

Food writer for features life section and columnist for Go! Entertainment - Table Talk column

Load comments