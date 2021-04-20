Detroit-style deep dish pizza has landed at Decent Pizza Co. in the Ivywild School Marketplace, 1604 S. Cascade Ave.
Thick dough is baked in forged-steel pans originally from automotive plants. These mighty rectangular pans produce a crispy crust with crunchy cheesy corners made with traditional brick cheese.
Click or tap here to see the full menu. Hours are 4 p.m. - 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
