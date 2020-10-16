Buntport Theater will put a live theater twist on the drive-in movie schtick.
In the popular Denver company's new show, "The Grasshoppers," attendees will sit in their cars at Legacy Loop, 1800 Recreation Way, and watch four human-sized green grasshoppers interact in a nature documentary spoof.
As with all theater companies, the pandemic shut Buntport's doors and forced them to get creative about continuing to make art. Company member Erin Rollman hit on the idea of grasshoppers when she knew they'd have to do something outside. And the little green bugs have six feet, which fell right in line with 6 feet of distancing.
"Grasshoppers are considered solitary insects," says Rollman, who went on to create the 36-minute show with her fellow company members. "And certain grasshoppers, when the conditions are correct, will turn into locusts and become gregarious and swarm and take over everything. That seemed like what was about going on right now. We need to stay apart; otherwise we become locusts."
Audience members will be given a small sanitized speaker for their car. Bring a mask if you plan to roll down your windows. Cars will not be socially distanced. The show features one strong gesture.
Showtimes are 11 a.m., 12:30, 2, 3:30 and 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Spots are limited, so reservations are necessary. Tickets are required and donation-based, based on how many people are in your car, and free for those who are suffering financially. The show is presented by Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College. Go online to fac.coloradocollege.edu/event/buntport-theatre-the-grasshoppers.