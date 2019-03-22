Already home to performing arts venues of varying shapes and sizes, Denver's about to get a sleek new jewel.
AEG Presents' Mission Ballroom is set to open in August in the trendy RiNo neighborhood of downtown. The 60,000-square-foot concert space near the Denver Coliseum will seat up to 3,950 guests and feature state-of-the-art sound and lighting. Tiered seating will provide sight lines for every guest.
More than two dozen major acts will be announced in about a month. The venue also will host galas, nonprofit gatherings and private events.
"It's the most gorgeous building I know this town’s ever had," said Chuck Morris, CEO of AEG Presents Rocky Mountains. "I've been doing it here for 48 years. We've built or rebuilt a bunch of buildings, and I feel more excited about this project than I’ve ever been."
One perk to the Ballroom is a movable stage — the first of its kind in Colorado — that allows the venue to be transformed into different sizes.
"It looks sold out if we have a 3,000- or 2,500-seat configuration because we can move it," Morris said. "It's great for the customer, fan and great for the band. The vibe of having a full house is terrific for performers."
One of Colorado's favorite folk rock bands, The Lumineers, will christen the stage Aug. 7 during the venue's first public concert. The rock-flavored Trey Anastasio Band will perform Aug. 9-10, followed by blues rock band Ben Harper and the Innocent Criminals and jazz band Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue on Aug. 12.
Tickets are on sale now for the August concerts, though buyers will encounter a unique ticketing system. The venue will use Mission Fair Ticketing to ensure that all get a shot at scoring seats to shows that might sell out — and to thwart scalpers.
Fans can request tickets through noon Sunday. Those requests are processed in random order. If a buyer's request is selected, his credit card will be charged. If an order is not selected, there will be no charge. People can request up to four general admission tickets per show. They'll be notified by Thursday if their orders are selected. Unsold tickets will be added to the standard AXS.com ticketing page at 10 a.m. Friday. Not all future events will use this ticketing method.
"For years, tickets would go on sale at 10 a.m., and you'd race to a computer. But sometimes you're at work, and you can’t do it," Morris said. "If it’s a fast sellout, you'd get in trouble. We decided to start something. It's just an experiment."
AEG (Anschutz Entertainment Group), a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corp., also owns Clarity Media Group, which owns and operates The Gazette. The entertainment presenter owns or operates more than half a dozen venues in Denver, including the Bluebird Theater, Gothic Theatre and Ogden Theatre, and it operates the Broadmoor World Arena and Pikes Peak Center in Colorado Springs. It does 800 shows every year in Colorado.