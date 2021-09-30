In the trendy Highland neighborhood of the Mile High City, Bar Dough’s emphasis is on fresh-made pastas and pizzas, with a few Italian stuzzichini (little appetizers) and antipasti (more appetizers) thrown in for good measure.
The previous chef at Bar Dough was a season 15 “Top Chef” finalist in 2018; although she left in 2020 to pursue other restaurant opportunities, the popular Denver eatery has not suffered from her departure.
Whether dining indoors or out, service is exemplary. All staff members step in to help each other. Even though our drink order was taken by one server, another handled our entrées while others kept water glasses filled and removed empty plates. This makes the automatic 20% gratuity, which is shared among all employees, easier to swallow. (It’s my usual, often minimum, tip amount, but I don’t always like being told I have no choice.)
We began with meatballs ($13). Made from beef and pork, they would have been exceptional on their own. However, they’re even better thanks to a blanket of crushed tomatoes dusted with grated Grana Padano cheese. The nutty flavor of the cheese, which is like Parmesan, balances the sharp flavors of the Italian tomatoes. They’re served in a square cast-iron pan and arrive sizzling hot from the kitchen.
We saw several pizzas make their way past our table and it seemed we would be remiss by not ordering one, too. Our server said the Agosto ($20) has garnered quite a following with its Palisade peaches and prosciutto toppings. Its name suggests a short-lived existence on the menu since peach season is nearing its end. While it sounded intriguing, we chose the Diavolo ($19), Italian for devil. This lived up to its implied mischief due to its spicy red sauce, fennel sausage and Fresno chile. Perhaps not for the faint of palates, it’s worth the watering eyes and deep intakes of breath it induces.
Except for the cannelloni ($25), the pasta dishes are available in two portion sizes; the larger (and more expensive) is enough to share. The smaller is just right for most appetites. Cannelloni is often made with crepes; here two rolled sheets of pasta are stuffed with buffalo ricotta hidden beneath a sauce of heirloom tomatoes and eggplant caponata. Calabrian chile oil adds a smoky and spicy element. It’s difficult not to linger between bites for the simple pleasure of enjoying a well-prepared dish.
Bucatini Amatriciana ($20/$27) is thick, extra-extra-long pasta; it’s almost impossible to find a manageable strand, which makes it kind of fun to try. The traditional sauce is made with fennel sausage, guanciale (cured pork cheek), pecorino cheese and pepper flakes. The larger serving was, indeed, plenty to share.
Gluten-free pasta is available for a $3 upcharge.
Bar Dough has a wide-ranging wine list, with an emphasis on Italian vintners. Colorado beers are featured, and a full-service bar is not only functional, but part of the décor. Above the bar are two television sets showing black and white movies. The music over the sound system was loud and eclectic: songs as disparate as the musical “Annie” to Kanye West. It’s fun.
Bar Dough
Description: Upscale Italian
Location: 2227 W. 32nd Ave., Denver
Contact: (720)-578-5430
Prices: $16 to $44
Hours: 3 to 10 p.m. Monday – Sunday; brunch Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Details: Credit cards accepted. Alcohol. Wi-Fi. Outdoor seating. Reservations suggested.
Favorite dishes: Meatballs, cannelloni, pizza
Other: Gluten-free and vegan options available