One of the largest conventions in the state, which has become one of the biggest events of the summer, has been postponed.
Denver Pop Culture Con, formerly known as Denver Comic Con, was set to take place July 3-5 but that date has changed. A recently development where the Colorado Convention Center will be transformed into a hospital space to assist in Colorado’s efforts to address COVID-19 through has led to the event being pushed back
The event will now be held Nov. 27 - 29, 2020, which is Thanksgiving weekend.
“After consulting with the Colorado Convention Center and City of Denver, we believe this postponement is the best option for the safety and well-being of our attendees and the citizens of Denver,” said Christina Angel, Convention Director for Denver Pop Culture Con.
If you've already picked up your tickets for this year's con, don't worry. Tickets to the previously scheduled July dates will automatically be valid for the new November dates.
Visit DenverPopCultureCon.com for further details.