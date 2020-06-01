Denver Pop Culture Con, which earlier this year had pushed back its usual summer three-day weekend to November, has been cancelled for 2020.
“Due to Colorado’s Public Health Order preventing events at the convention center through December, Denver Pop Culture Con 2020 is, unfortunately, cancelled,” said Denver Pop Culture Con Director Christina Angel.
“We’re profoundly disappointed that we won’t be able to hold Denver Pop Culture Con this year, but the health and safety of our community is our highest priority. We are committed to doing as much as we can to reduce frustration and inconvenience as everyone deals with this unprecedented situation. And in the meantime, we’ll get to work on creating a fantastic event for 2021.”
All 2020 Denver Pop Culture Con tickets will be refunded, and 2020 DPCC exhibitors will have the option of full refund or credit for the next event. New ticket on-sale and guest announcements for next year’s show will begin later this year.
Denver Pop Culture Con is set to return May 14-16, 2021.