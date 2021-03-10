Say goodbye to Denver Pop Culture Con and say hello to Fan Expo Denver.
Pop Culture Classroom, the Denver-based nonprofit organization that runs Denver Pop Culture Con, was purchased by Fan Expo HQ. The Canadian-based company that also operates Fan Expo Canada, MegaCon Orlando, Calgary Comic & Entertainment Expo, Fan Expo Boston and Fan Expo Dallas.
According to a news release, the collaboration will expand experiences and access for all ages, attract more world-class talent to Denver’s annual pop culture celebration and amplify local artists and vendors to a wider, national audience.
Fan Expo Denver is looking to make its debut in 2022 although organizers hope to host fans in late 2021, if possible. Pop Culture Classroom will remain part of the event, as the nonprofit seeks to continue hosting its Kids's Lab, Gaming & Teen Lounge and other programs. It will also serve as Fan Expo Denver's featured charity.
Fan Expo Denver will remain at the Colorado Convention Center. In previous years, the state's largest pop culture shindig has attracted more than 100,000 people during its annual three-day event.
This isn't the first time that Denver's con has undergone significant changes. The con, which started out relatively small in 2012 as Denver Comic Con, grew quickly and by 2019 touted more than 100,000 visitors.
In 2018, Denver Comic Con rebranded as Denver Pop Culture Con. The name change came about when San Diego Comic Con let it be known it would sue to protect the "comic con" brand, something Salt Lake City Comic Con, now called FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, learned earlier that year.
More recently, Denver Pop Culture Con suffered a number of COVID related setbacks. Its 2020 date was originally scheduled for July 3-5. In April of 2020, organizers pushed the event to Nov. 27-29 before canceling.
On Dec. 7, 2020, Denver Pop Culture Con announced the cancellation of its 2021 event that was set for May.
Organizers said the collaboration with Fan Expo HQ looks to be a good move for both Pop Culture Classroom and Colorado con attendees.
“This is truly a joining of forces, coming together to keep the spirit of fandom alive and well in Denver, and across North America,” said Fan Expo HQ President Aman Gupta in a recent Forbes article. “We’ve long been impressed with the Denver team’s ability to champion creativity and build community, and we have lots to learn from them. Letting the pandemic wash away this powerful force for good was simply not an option. I speak for the whole Fan Expo HQ team when I say we’re thrilled to welcome these new fans to the family and get to know them better in the coming months. I know, together, we’ll be able to bring the event back, as Fan Expo Denver, stronger than ever.”