The hits keep coming for fans of Colorado's largest pop culture gathering.
On Monday, Denver Pop Culture Con announced that it's event for 2021, which was scheduled to take place in May, has been canceled.
“The events of this year have forced us to cancel Denver Pop Culture Con 2021," said Adam Kullberg, Interim Executive Director for Pop Culture Classroom in an announcement released Monday afternoon. "We had to cancel in 2020, and uncertainty around large public gatherings isn’t going away anytime soon. Considering the impact that the pandemic has had on our organization and budget, it just won’t be possible in 2021 to hold the kind of show people have come to expect.
“Without the planned revenue for the event in 2020 — and now 2021 — we’ve also been forced to eliminate staff positions related to the annual event. We are shifting our efforts and staffing to focus on our core educational mission going forward, and will be providing as many opportunities for pop culture-based education, instruction, and creative community connection as we can in the face of a challenging public health environment and serious budgetary constraints."
Denver Pop Culture Con 2020 was originally scheduled to take place July 3-5 but in April was pushed to Nov. 27-29. On June 1 organizers canceled the 2020 event and set a May 14-16 date for the event to return in 2021.
“We’ll continue to expand our online offerings for students, teachers, aspiring creators, and pop culture fans," stated Kullberg. "And we’re exploring new ways to engage fans of Denver Pop Culture Con both virtually and in-person featuring a wider range of content and community partners. We remain committed to serving the community and look forward to sharing more information in the future. Pop Culture Classroom has a tough road ahead. That said, we are confident that we can succeed with the support of our community.”