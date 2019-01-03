Lindsay Lohan is leaving her party days behind her. It’s something that’s absolutely fantastic for her, but absolutely awkward if she’s your boss and catches you enjoying a few drinks with your coworkers in the swimming pool at her Mykonos luxury beach club.
Such was what was experienced by Juliann Wilson, a model and hostess at Temple Nightclub on Broadway. She was chosen to appear in “Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club,” which is airing on MTV starting Jan. 8.
The show – which one could characterize as Lohan’s version of the iconic reality program “Vanderpump Rules” – chronicles her and her business partner’s efforts to create a successful empire via a Greek island resort aptly named Lohan Beach Club.
For more on this story visit 9news.com.