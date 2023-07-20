Writer, voice actor, podcaster and stand-up comedian David Gborie has been in the entertainment game for over 14 years. Through the natural ebbs and flows of stand-up popularity, a pandemic and the shift of audience to social media, he’s built a career that’s a far cry from a joke.

On Friday and Saturday, Loonees Comedy Corner will host Gborie and his opener, Brian Sullivan, for two nights of Gborie’s most recent work before he heads out on two fall tours.

Gborie grew up in Denver before moving to Los Angeles for six years. During the pandemic, he moved back to Denver, and when one month turned into two and the domino effect ensued, he decided to stick around.

“This is kind of just everything I’ve amassed since coming back to Colorado after the pandemic,” Gborie said. “I feel like for most of us, once we came back outside, we weren’t doing what we were doing before. So now I have an hour that’s a lot different than what I’ve had before.”

This hour is much different from the kind of comedy he does with the two podcasts he’s on: “All Fantasy Everything” with Ian Karmel, Sean Jordan and many other guests, and “My Momma Told Me” with Langston Kerman.

“Podcasts are so subject based — whether it’s ‘My Momma Told Me’ where we talk about whatever conspiracy theory we’re focused on or ‘All Fantasy Everything’ where it’s whatever topic we’re drafting that day,” Gborie said. “For stand-up, it’s a lot more life based. You’re talking about things that you’re going through and how you’re growing. So it’s more personal than podcasts.”

Although there’s certainly been a boom in comedy podcasts in recent years, Gborie has evaded the trap of getting bogged down by talking about comedy instead of practicing it.

“We have this giant situation where a lot of people are talking about it and how to do it,” Gborie said. “That’s what comedians do anyway. They pontificate. So if you give them a platform to talk, they will talk ad nauseam about things that are maybe not as complicated as they make them.”

When working on his stand-up routines, Gborie focuses on a detail that he believes sets the greats apart from the others: timing.

“It’s all trial and error,” Gborie said. “I think initially, you write these ideas and you think the whole thing is genius. So you write what you think is an 8- minute joke and then you try it out for a few weeks and realize it’s actually a 3- minute joke. Timing is everything.”

This fall, Gborie will hit the road with “My Momma Told Me” co-host Kerman for a live podcast tour before heading on his headlining escapade, The Aluminum Foil Tour. Combined, Gborie will be hitting cities all over the nation and will return to Denver on Sept 12 for the High Plains Comedy Festival.

As for what this hour and future tour content holds, Gborie is sticking to the one thing he knows best: himself.

“I think that comedy is pretty much always just a reflection of how you’ve grown in the last couple of years or whatever your growing pains are. So this hour is just me transitioning into adulthood and learning how to not take everything so seriously.”