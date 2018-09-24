Denver Comic Con rebranding under new name
Today Pop Culture Classroom, the nonprofit behind Denver Comic Con, announced that the event will be getting a new name. Say goodbye to Denver Comic Con, say hello to Denver Pop Culture Con.
“After much discussion and careful deliberation, our leadership team arrived at the name Denver Pop Culture Con for several reasons,” said Dr. Christina Angel, convention director for Pop Culture Classroom. “We believe it more accurately reflects the breadth, depth, and inclusivity that has come to define Denver’s annual celebration of all things pop culture.”
A name change for Denver Comic Con shouldn't come as a surprise. Particularly when San Diego Comic Con has let it known it will get litigious when it comes to protecting the "comic con" brand. This is something Salt Lake City Comic Con (now FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention, a name that doesn't exactly roll off the tongue) learned earlier this year.
That said, it appears a new name won't impact what fans can expect from the Colorado's largest con.
“Fans can rest assured that Denver Pop Culture Con will continue to celebrate comic book culture and creators as we always have,” said Dr. Angel. “After all, it’s comic books that got us hooked on pop culture in the first place, and the foundation on which we are built.”
Tickets for Denver Pop Culture Con go on sale November 13. Next year's event will be held May 31 - June 2, 2019.