Not only has Denver Center for the Performing Arts gone dark because of the pandemic, as have all performing arts organizations in the Mile High City and Pikes Peak region, but it has now slashed its staffing costs by more than 50 percent.
Those staffing reductions include layoffs, unpaid leave, reduced hours and salary cuts.
The nonprofit organization's response comes in the wake of losing millions of dollars due to the cancellation of five shows, including the musicals "Mean Girls" and "The SpongeBob Musical"; more than 500 educational classes and school programs; almost 20 rental events; and two fundraisers, including the center's signature gala, Saturday Night Alive.
A complete list of canceled events and updates can be found online at denvercenter.org/response.