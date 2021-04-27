Mici Handcrafted Italian, 3707 Bloomington St., has opened in Colorado Springs.
Named for the Miceli family, the eatery offers a menu of reasonably priced soups, salads, pasta, calzones and pizzas. The Springs location joins five Mici restaurants in the Denver area.
“We’re using family recipes from my grandfather. He went back to Italy for cooking lessons,” said Jeff Miceli, the founder and president of Mici.
Although all the food I’ve tasted at the eatery has been delicious, the pizza is amazing. The crust is especially good. It’s thin in the middle and puffy around the edges. The edges are not thick and doughy, but tender and crunchy almost like a pastry.
There are several family-favorite pizza combos from which to choose or create your own. I enjoyed the Pina with zucchini, fontina and mozzarella and the Viela with sausage, ricotta and mozzarella. Sizes are 10-inch pies (all under $10) and 16-inch ($22.79 and less).
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Beer and wine available. Delivery within a 3-mile radius. Details: 370-0777, facebook.com/micicarefree.