If you haven’t heard of Meadow Mountain, hold onto your hat.
The Denver-based traditional bluegrass quintet will release its self-titled debut album Nov. 2. You can catch them at a free Colorado Springs show at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Front Range BBQ, 2330 W. Colorado Ave. Get there early to secure a table and some comfort food. They’re going to pack the cozy performance space.
The five 25-year-olds hail from Colorado. They are Summers Baker on guitar, Jack Dunlevie on mandolin, Ian Parker on violin, Sam Armstrong-Zickefoose on banjo and Wilson Luallen on bass.
They won the 2017 Rockygrass bluegrass competition in Lyons and caught the eye (or ear) of Infamous Stringdusters banjo player Chris Pandolfi, who offered to produce their album.
”Just as much as being a producer, ‘Panda’ has been a huge mentor to us,” Baker said. “He’s someone who’s done it right and has a great vision for what awesome bluegrass can be.”
Baker, an Edwards native who now calls Denver home, and Dunlevie met as classmates at Vail Christian High School. They shared a love of the guitar and bluegrass band Punch Brothers.
”I started with guitar, and Jack did, too,” Baker said. “We were both playing electric guitar and switched over to acoustic. That was kind of the initial formation of Meadow Mountain, the starting point for the whole project.”
Inspired by the music of Punch Brothers, a five-member progressive bluegrass string band, they started to move in that direction musically. It was a departure from the jam band music (Dave Matthews Band, Jack Johnson) that Baker and Dunlevie admired in their youth.
”Upon hearing the Punch Brothers and digging into what bluegrass had to offer, we found it was in line with what we wanted in music at the time,” Baker said. “We’ve been fanboys for 10 years now and have seen them play 20 to 30 times each. They are our No. 1 source of inspiration.
”The bluegrass genre requires a certain virtuosity and ability to adapt and interact with other musicians. It has an effect on how you interact with other musicians. We had to learn the rules of it and all the stuff that evolves around learning that music. None of us grew up with this music.”
Baker went on to study at Colorado State University, and Dunlevie at the University of Denver. On summer breaks, they’d get together play and sometimes busk at the farmers market in Vail. Parker, who was Dunlevie’s roommate at DU, and fellow DU student Luallen joined in.
After they respectively graduated from college in 2015 and made their way to Denver, following a summer stint as house band on a Norwegian cruise ship, that group was joined by banjo player George Guthrie. The band’s regional popularity took off.
”We went from just a local band playing breweries to playing the Colorado bluegrass scene,” Baker said.
They gave a talk/performance at TEDxVail in 2017, performed at Greyfox Bluegrass’ Emerging Artist series, and opened for Sam Bush and Del McCoury.
Guthrie was with the band through and beyond the recording of their debut album at Mighty Fine Productions in Denver in February but has since moved to New York to be with family, Baker said. Colorado Springs native Armstrong-Zickefoose, who’s played banjo with Baker on side project The Honeyguides, ably stepped in.
”George is truly one of the best banjo players in Colorado, and we are very lucky because I can say the same thing about Sam. He’s been a major part of what we’ve been doing for a long time, but it wasn’t official until recently,” Baker said.
With the album just about to drop, it’s an exciting time to be Meadow Mountain.
”Every member of the band is ready for this thing to be out in the world. We recorded it in February, and we’ve been hustling really hard throughout the entire year to get ready for this debut. We’ve never been a band who half-assed it. We’ve been making sure all our basics are in order, with the record label, social media and public relations,” Baker said.
Their album is by Tape Time Records, Infamous Stringdusters’ label.
Baker, who majored in English with a minor in creative writing at CSU with an eye toward songwriting, wrote most of the album’s 11 songs. He said he started composing at age 12 or 13, putting songs together with his parents’ Garageband app.
”What excites me most about songwriting is good music, lyrics and song arrangement. ‘Radio Waves’ is my favorite song we ended up putting on the record. It has its own feel and vibe to it. That’s the one I’m most excited about. It took a long time to learn how to play what I was hearing in my head and it certainly stands out, with a more progressive, pop-influenced sound,” Baker said.
He said he also enjoys performing the instrumental “Flying Leaf Jig,” written by Guthrie. “It’s an Irish tune with a hard-driving feel.”
The band’s first single, ”Careless Heart,” written by Dunlevie, released in September.
“‘Careless Heart’ is a hard-driving bluegrass song with a classic sound to the singing and playing from start to finish,” producer Pandolfi told Bluegrass Today magazine. “They bring soul and style to a difficult genre, along with great original songwriting. Meadow Mountain has their deep connection with old school bluegrass on full display with this one.”
Meadow Mountain will play the entire album and then some at the two-hour show at Front Range BBQ.
“We’ll be playing some traditional and some standard bluegrass tunes, and some of that will be on our next album, which we’ve been hard at work at,” Baker said.
Meadow Mountain finishes its album release tour with Dec. 28 and 29 shows opening for Infamous Stringdusters at Frisco’s 10 Mile Music Hall. The new album and the new year will see new doors opening for the band.
“We’re starting in mid- to late spring on the road for a lot of the year,” Baker said. They are eyeing spring dates in Montana, New Mexico and possibly the Pacific Northwest.
Baker said he hopes to play with idols Punch Brothers somewhere down the line.
“We’d be incredibly honored to be in that space,” he said. “Bluegrass is so collaborative and welcoming, I see it as a possibility that we end up sharing the stage in some way in the future.”
For updated tour information, visit the band’s website, meadowmountainmusic.com, or Facebook page.