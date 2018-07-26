“Cheshire Woods” by Denver-based painter Christopher Clark.
5-8 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs, 1775 E. Cheyenne Mountain Blvd., free, attendees receive free print; 800-771-9501, christopherclark.com, facebook.com/events/524067504693101/
When George Lucas owns two of your “Star Wars” paintings, you know you’re on the right track.
Denver-based painter Christopher Clark will bring hundreds of his pop culture prints and original oil paintings to the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs on Friday through Sunday. Folks will be familiar with the subjects of his impressionistic portraits: characters and scenes from iconic films and TV shows such as “Star Wars,” “Harry Potter,” “Lord of the Rings” and “Game of Thrones” and superheroes from Marvel Comics. Clark also will embellish and sign any print sold by adding highlights, bright colors and touch-ups.
“My style of painting comes from the 1800s,” he said. “Impressionism mainly. It’s taking an older classical academic style of painting and applying it to contemporary subjects. I’m taking fan art to a fine-art level.”
The 39-year-old has been a full-time artist for about five years. About 2½ years ago, after painting a “Lord of the Rings” series for his own enjoyment, he caught the eye of John McIntire, who owns The Incredible Art Gallery in Denver. McIntire encouraged him to create a body of pop culture work, and Clark eventually was approved to paint Lucasfilm material. He can sell prints through Disney theme parks and galleries, such as McIntire’s space, and is now the production company’s No. 1 selling fine artist.
He was also Lucasfilm’s featured artist at the 2017 Star Wars Celebration and spent last weekend at the San Diego Comic Con as Lucasfilm and Marvel’s featured artist for the third time.
Lest it seem Clark only paints Yoda and Wonder Woman, he originally produced traditional fine art: oil paintings of landscapes, still lifes, portraits and Italian landscapes after his four-month stint living in Italy.
His first art teacher? PBS icon Bob Ross, the man who loved his magic white and his happy little trees and clouds. Clark remembers taking out his crayons and “painting” alongside the artist as he tended to his canvases on TV.
“I still watch him,” said Clark. “It was a huge inspiration. That’s how long I’ve been doing this, as long as I can remember. I’ve always identified as an artist. l don’t remember anything else.”
Finding his new niche has been a serendipitous accident. “I’m a big fan,” he said about “Star Wars,” superheroes and his other subject matter. “If I wasn’t a big fan, I would have been hesitant to paint them. I grew up with them. I collected comics as a kid, had ‘Star Wars’ toys as a kid. I’ve seen all the iterations of the trilogy. It’s been a real treat to paint them officially, not as fan art, but as blessed by Lucasfilm.”
Jennifer Mulson, The Gazette,