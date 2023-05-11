The Denver Art Museum is set to unveil three reinstalled collections Sunday in its Hamilton Building.

The newly reinstalled collections include Arts of Africa, Modern and Contemporary Art and Arts of Oceania. These collections haven’t been open to the public since 2016, when the museum began construction on the Hamilton Building.

Arts of Oceania

The museum’s Oceania Collection will be reintroduced with a new installation from New Zealand-based Niki Hastings-McFall, a contemporary artist of Samoan and Pakeha descent.

The collection will include a massive installation, “No Man Is an Island,” by Hastings-McFall. The artist is known for her “lei-bombings,” large mushroom clouds built by hundreds synthetic tourist leis, referencing nuclear testing on the Pacific islands by the U.S.

“I really wanted to tell a different story than one that kind of moves away from the typical stereotypes that I think most Americans have about the Pacific Islands — a place to escape to paradise,” said Emelihter Kihleng, the curatorial fellow leading the reinstallation of the Arts of Oceania collection. “There’s a lot of history in the Pacific Islands that is not just about the beauty.”

The installation will be joined by more than two-dozen historical treasures — Pacific Islanders prefer the term “treasures” over “objects.”

The collection includes sculptures, bark cloth and detailed wood carvings from 20th-century New Guinea and 19th-century Polynesia, in addition to work from contemporary artists.

“I think the treasures in the collection, although they’re historic, are also an important part of Pacific Islander history and cultures and having them on display alongside a contemporary artwork is really a way of showing that our cultures and peoples are still alive and still making art,” Kihleng said.

Arts of Africa

The reinstallation of the Arts of Africa collection will feature art primarily from the 19th and 20th centuries, from paintings to sculptures to textiles and jewelry.

Sign Up for free: Peak Interest Your weekly local update on arts, entertainment, and life in Colorado Springs! Delivered every Thursday to your inbox. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

The space will be organized around three themes: the self, power and transformation and manifestation.

The gallery will also showcase more contemporary art pieces from artists such as Ghanian sculptor El Anatsui and Ethiopian painter Selome Muleta.

And, for the first time, the museum will display art from sub-Sahara, Egypt and North Africa.

The diverse pieces will be showcased in an expanded 2,300-square-feet space in the Hamilton Building.

Pulling from the museum’s collection of over 800 pieces, the gallery will showcase work from different cultures across the continent.

Modern and Contemporary Art Collection

With a collection of more than 8,000 artworks, the Modern and Contemporary Art Collection is the largest of the three, using 16,000 square feet to showcase the reinstalled collection.

Works in the collection span from 1900 to present day, and the gallery will feature artists from around the world.

Highlighted artists include sculptor Manuel Neri, whose collection will feature two life-sized sculptures alongside his drawings in a dedicated gallery room.

The gallery will also see the return of Jennifer Bartlett’s “Plaid House” and Dan Flavin’s illuminated and fluorescent sculpture “Untitled (for A.C.),” which have been off view for over a decade.