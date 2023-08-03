THURSDAY

Who's going to be crowned champion at Denver Burger Battle? Eighteen area restaurants compete and guests will be sampling burgers, sides, desserts and beverages as they choose a People's Choice. A judging team will select Judges' Choice. Think burgers at 5:30 p.m. on Auraria Campus, Tivoli Quad. Tickets general admission or VIP: eventbrite.com/e/2023-denver-burger-battle-tickets-520604330567

SATURDAY

Kids, bring your teddy bears to Denver Zoo Saturday for their medical checkups. It's the Teddy Bear Clinic and the folks from Children's Hospital Colorado will be there to make sure the stuffed animals are feeling fine. They'll have hints to keep all the kids healthy, too. The clinic is 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and there's general admission to visit the zoo. The keepers who take care of the real zoo animals will talk about how they care for those animals, too. denverzoo.org/events/teddy-bear-clinic

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

Lots of Wild West and mining days fun this weekend during Leadville Boom Days. Burros, familiar from history for their work in the gold and silver mines, will be racing. There's a parade, a car show, a street fair packed with crafts and food, gunslinger entertainment and more. No dogs or drones. For a schedule: leadvilleboomdays.org

FRIDAY-SUNDAY

County fair season continues with the 140th Larimer County Fair and Rodeo at The Ranch in Loveland. A busy schedule with a parade, pancake breakfast, 4-H, fair royalty and PRCA Rodeo. treventscomplex.com/events/larimer-county-fair

FRIDAY

Friday is national park free day in celebration of the one-time-each-year Great American Outdoors Day. Two of the most popular parks in Colorado are Rocky Mountain National Park and Great Sand Dunes. See the map: nps.gov/state/co/index.htm

SATURDAY

Buy a ducky and join the outdoor fun at the Evergreen Dam Ducky Derby. Spectators' yellow rubber ducks will be dropped at 1 p.m. from a fire truck high above Bear Creek. Cash prizes to the three fastest swimmer ducks at the race's finish line. All the fun and live music start at 11 a.m. downtown. Ducks available in advance in case they sell out: $6 for one, $30 for six, $50 for 10: downtownevergreen.com/events/dam-ducky-derby

SATURDAY

Hops in the Hangar time at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum. View aircraft and vintage cars while sampling beer from Colorado breweries and visiting food stations. 5-9 p.m. Saturday. 7711 E. Academy Blvd., Denver. Live music. Tickets: wingsmuseum.org/visit/locations

SATURDAY

Unicorn Fest returns to Outlets at Castle Rock, 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, so kids are invited to dress up in their unicorn best. Fun activities, a petting zoo, a visit to Unicorn Madness and Field of Enchantment and unicorn food treats. There's even a unicorn spa for hair extensions and manicures. outletsatcastlerock.com

SATURDAY

Do some tasting and do some jamming is the invitation for Mile High Beach Bash, a fundraiser for National Sports for the Disabled at Mile High Spirits, 2201 Lawrence St. Noon to 8 p.m. Bands and DJs and performances by High Street Joggers Club, Alana English, Andi Hanako, Brodie Killem and Phat Jazz. A $30,000 goal for NSCD, which provides adaptive outdoor recreation. No admission or reservations.

SUNDAY

The Mile High Showdown Car Show arrives for a day at National Western Complex, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver. It's a combination of the 2023 Original Lowrider Tour and WEGO-Midwest Tour. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets: tinyurl.com/2vx2xmnh