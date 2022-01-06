My Neighbor Felix will open in the former California Pizza Kitchen in The Promenade Shops at Briargate, 1885 Briargate Parkway. The menu will bring together the cooking of all seven of the culinary regions throughout Mexico. It also will feature a wide selection of tequila and mezcal.
“It’s about tasting the authenticity of Mexico City in the food and the cocktails,” said Brad Manske, vice president of restaurant, food and beverage operations for Lotus Concepts Management, which also operates ViewHouse Eatery, Bar & Rooftop. “We have submitted our architect’s design plans for the new restaurant (My Neighbor Felix) to the city and waiting for approval to start construction and to open sometime this summer.”
This will be the third location for the Mexican eatery with others in Denver and Boulder.
Comments are open to Gazette subscribers only