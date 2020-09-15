Some in-person events might be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending events, make sure they are still taking place.
Tuesday
Mindful Looking Online — Closely examine “The Vision of Tundale” with Denver Art Museum staff, 1 p.m., free; tinyurl.com/yy5ppyz5.
“Lumonics Mind Spa” Exhibit — With light sculptures, video and sound, 1-5 p.m., Thornton Arts and Culture Center, OZ Gallery, 9029 Dorothy Blvd., Thornton. Advance tickets: tinyurl.com/y5twpsdc.
Swallow Hill Facebook Live — With folk band the Sweet Lillies, 6 p.m., donations accepted; swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Community Yoga — 6 p.m., Civic Center Park, Denver, free. Registration required: civiccentermoves.org.
Sipping N’ Painting Hampden — Starry Denver online class, 6-8 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting, 6300 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $10. Registration required: sippingnpainting hampden.com.
Tacos & Trivia on the Terrace — 6:30 p.m., PACE Center, 20000 Pikes Peak Ave., Parker, $40. Tickets required: parker arts.org.
Acoustic Tuesdays — With the Kalama Polynesian Dancers, 7 p.m., Lu Murray Park, 9211 Dorothy Blvd., Thornton, free. Tickets required:thorntonco.gov/arts/pages/default.aspx.
Sculpture Park Fitness Series — Lineup of workouts from meditation and dance-inspired classes to heart-pumping cardio and boot camps, Denver Performing Arts Complex, 1400 Curtis St., Denver. Go online for list of events, costs and registration: artscomplex.com/sculpture-park-events-1.
CARLOTTA OLSON, The Denver Gazette