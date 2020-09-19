Some in-person may be canceled because of COVID-19. Before attending events, make sure event is still taking place.
Saturday
Perfect Pasta and Gnocchi Cooking Class — 10:30 a.m., The Seasoned Chef, 999 Jasmine St., Suite 100, Denver. Call or go online for cost. Registration: 303-377-3222, theseasonedchef.com.
Sipping N’ Painting Hampden — French Bouquet, 1-3 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting, 6300 E. Hampden Ave., Denver, $35. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghampden.com.
Barks & Brews Beer Garden — 2-6 p.m., Outlets at Castle Rock, 5050 Factory Shops Blvd., Castle Rock, $5 donation to Humane Society. Tickets required: barksandbrewsbeergarden.eventbrite.com.
My Blue Sky — Allman Brothers Band Tribute — 5-8 p.m., TheBigWonderful, 4825 S. Newport St., Denver, $12-$35. Tickets required: thebigwonderful.com.
Swallow Hill Facebook Live — With avant-garde jazz artist Shanti Lalita, 6 p.m., donations accepted; swallowhillmusic-eb.ticketfly.com.
Paint and Wine Party — Campfire, 7 p.m., Sipping N’ Painting, 4995 Lowell Blvd., Denver, $30. Registration required: sippingnpaintinghighland.com.
Red Rocks Snow Shape Winter Fitness Series — “Rocketman,” 7:30 p.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $59.50 per car. Tickets required: denverfilm.org.
Saturday, Oct. 10
Snowshape Winter Fitness Series — For skiers, snowboards and winter sports enthusiasts, 8-9 a.m., Red Rocks Park & Amphitheatre, 18300 W. Alameda Parkway, Morrison, $17 per session, $64 for all sessions. Registration required: redrocksonline.com.
CARLOTTA OLSON, the denver gazette